Heavier penalty to be imposed over unauthorized private lodging

TOKYO —

Japan’s cabinet approved on Tuesday a bill to impose a heavier penalty for unauthorized private lodging business amid concerns about possible problems such as noise and garbage in residential areas.

The government compiled the bill to promote its bid to get tough on unlicensed private lodging operators, while encouraging deregulation in the sector to address the shortage of hotels and inns in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The bill to revise the Travel Agency Act allows the government to impose a fine of up to 1 million yen ($8,800) compared with the current 30,000 yen.

The revised law would allow prefectural governments to conduct on-site inspections of those operating private lodging business without authorization and suspend the business if necessary.

Licensed lodging operators could face a heavier fine of up to 500,000 yen compared with the current 20,000 yen when they fail to abide by such rules as keeping records of lodgers, according to the bill.

Japan changed regulations in April in the private lodging business, called minpaku in Japanese, so that individuals seeking to rent vacant homes or rooms can more easily obtain permission for the lodging service.

As part of deregulation in the minpaku business, the government is planning to submit a new bill to the Diet that would allow private lodging businesses to operate without onerous paperwork.

According to an October to December survey by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare that covered some 15,000 rooms that were advertised online, at least around 30 percent, or 4,600 were operated without permission.

© KYODO