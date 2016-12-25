Heaviest Dec snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years causes transport chaos

National ( 0 )

SAPPORO —

The heaviest December snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years forced the cancellation on Saturday of nearly 100 airline flights and hundreds of trains, according to transport companies and authorities.

New Chitose Airport, a main gateway to the northernmost main island of Japan, struggled to bring business back to normal after around 6,000 people spent Friday night there due to the cancelation of more than 280 flights.

The number of people stranded overnight at the airport’s passenger terminal was the most since its opening in 1992, airport operator Hokkaido Airport Terminal Co. said.

Another 95 flights were cancelled Saturday mainly because of a shortage of airplanes, according to the transport ministry.

“Somehow I want to go home today,” said Yu Iwabuchi, a 20-year-old vocational school student who was trying to get to Nagano Prefecture. “I’m just praying that I won’t receive an email from the airline notifying me of (more) flight cancellations.”

Hokkaido Railway Co. suspended all train services from Sapporo Station in the morning, and cancelled some trains in the afternoon as the task of clearing snow took longer than predicted, bringing the total to about 470.

Some 96 centimeters of snow fell in Sapporo on Friday night, the most in December since 1966, according to the local observatory.

© KYODO

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
What is Konamon?

What is Konamon?

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Dom Perignon Holiday Event!

Dom Perignon Holiday Event!

Tableaux LoungeBars

Japanese Food Samples

Japanese Food Samples

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in National

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search