Heavy snow falls in Sea of Japan coastal areas; transportation disrupted

TOKYO —

Heavy snow fell in a wide area along the Sea of Japan coast on Friday as a cold wave hit the Japanese archipelago, disrupting transportation and causing power outages.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned the heavy snowfall could continue through Sunday and spread to areas on the Pacific coast. Snow also fell in Tokyo and parts of the Kanto region.

In Kurayoshi, Tottori Prefecture, around 1,300 households were temporarily without electricity after a tree laden with snow hit a power line, according to Chugoku Electric Power Co.

West Japan Railway Co suspended services on part of the Inbi Line in Tottori and Okayama prefectures and part of the Geibi Line in Hiroshima Prefecture. There were also delays on the Sanin Line.

A glitch apparently caused by snow left around 40 passengers trapped for about 90 minutes in a cable car to Koyasan, a sacred site on the UNESCO World Heritage list, in the town of Koya, Wakayama Prefecture, according to cable car operator Nankai Electric Railway Co.

Bullet trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line, operated by Central Japan Railway Co, ran at reduced speed between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations.

There were closures on sections of the Yonago and Hamada expressways in western Japan, according to the Japan Road Traffic Information Center.

Over a 24-hour period through Friday morning, more than 40 centimeters of snow had fallen in parts of Hiroshima, Shimane and Tottori prefectures.

Over the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. Saturday, up to 100 cm of snow is forecast in the Chugoku region, 80 cm in the Kinki region, 60 cm in the Hokuriku region, 50 cm in the Tokai region, 40 cm in the Tohoku region, 30 cm in the Shikoku region and 20 cm in the Kanto-Koshin and northern Kyushu regions.

