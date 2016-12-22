High-level chlorine found in drinking water for babies at nursery

TOKYO —

A high level of chlorine has been found in hot drinking water given to three babies at a nursery school in Tokyo earlier this week, but none of them fell sick, a local government said Wednesday.

The nursery school in Tokyo’s Koto Ward filed a complaint with police, citing the possibility that someone has intentionally put the substance into drinking water.

According to Koto Ward officials, three babies in a class for infants under the age of one were given hot water in a pot late Monday afternoon, with one of them spitting it out.

The hot water was later found to contain 1,600 parts per million of chlorine, much higher than the 50-100 ppm in the bath used to disinfect students at a school swimming pool, the officials said.

The drinking water was also served during lunch time and earlier in the afternoon on Monday but nothing unusual was detected, the officials said.

At the nursery, workers use liquid with a diluted chlorinated compound to disinfect toys and desks. The compound is kept in a nursery room, the officials said.

