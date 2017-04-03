High school students being trained in winter mountaineering despite gov't ban

TOKYO —

Local athletic bodies are training high school students or holding competitions for them in winter mountaineering in at least seven of Japan’s 47 prefectures despite a government ban, according to a Kyodo News survey.

The news agency conducted the survey of athletic bodies and education boards in the prefectures following a recent avalanche that killed seven high school students and a teacher during a climbing lesson on a snowy ski slope in Tochigi Prefecture.

The government’s Japan Sports Agency notified boards of education across the country in November of a ban in principle on climbing winter mountains by students in high school or younger.

Most of the local athletic bodies said they are aware of the notification. But some of the officials in the bodies said there is ambiguity of the definition of “winter mountains.”

Expressing confusion about the agency’s definition, the officials said the areas where they are conducting events are not those for climbing winter mountains, with some saying the activities are conducted in March and others saying the students are practicing walking on hilly land.

The seven prefectures where winter climbing training is conducted are Yamagata, Niigata, Mie, Shiga, Hyogo, Tottori and Hiroshima.

In 14 other prefectures, students are training in mountains when snow remains in spring.

In such activities teachers at the sites are responsible to make changes in the plan or for halting the activity.

Prior to the avalanche last Monday, teachers changed an initial plan to conduct training to walk in deep snow.

Some officials said banning winter climbing training may deprive students from learning the danger of winter mountains.

“We want students to learn about how to deal with danger,” said an official from the athletic body from Niigata Prefecture.

The education ministry said it will look into how schools practice climbing mountains in winter and spring.

“We want to get hold of the real condition, and make a thorough plan to prevent such reoccurrence,” education minister Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

