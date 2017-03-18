High toxin levels again detected at new fish market site

TOKYO —

Toxic chemicals at a level exceeding the government safety standard were again found in groundwater samples taken at the planned relocation site of Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market, a local government source said Saturday.

Benzene has been detected at levels tens of times above the safety standard. Cyanide, which the regulations state should not be present at all, has also been found. The samples came from 29 inspection points at the Toyosu waterfront area that was formerly used as a gas production site.

Benzene levels exceeded the previous results released in January, which was up to 79 times above the allowable limit set by the national government.

The latest findings, scheduled to be reported to the metropolitan government’s panel of experts Sunday, are likely to increase pressure on Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike who is due to make a decision about when to go ahead with the relocation plan.

Known for its famous daily fish auctions, the Tsukiji wholesale market was to be relocated to the nearby Toyosu area on Nov 7, 2016, but last August the newly elected governor postponed the move amid concerns about soil and air pollution at the new site.

Toxins are known to have been left in the soil at the Toyosu site and the metropolitan government says it has taken steps to decontaminate the area.

