Holidaymakers arrive in Japan for Chinese New Year holidays

OSAKA —
The arrival of tourists spending the Lunar New Year holidays in Japan began Friday, with major airports becoming crowded with Chinese and other foreign visitors.
“I have visited Japan 10 times or more and love this country. I want to buy cosmetics this time around,” said Li Wen-hsuan, 46, who arrived at Osaka’s Kansai International Airport, the major international gateway for western Japan.
The Taiwanese tourist said he is planning to travel to cities including Osaka and Kyoto with his wife on his five-day trip.
While the official holidays in mainland China are set to last one week through Feb 2, airline officials said holiday-related travel from the country is expected to continue beyond that date.
An official of Japanese budget carrier Peach Aviation Ltd said its Shanghai route flights to and from Osaka are almost fully booked through Feb 5, while an official of All Nippon Airways Co said the peak for departures for China from the airport is likely to be Feb 5.
Last year, 6.37 million Chinese visited Japan, accounting for 26.5% of the total, the largest segment, followed by 5.09 million visitors from South Korea and 4.17 million from Taiwan.
smithinjapan
Hope these people have fun, are treated well, follow local customs as much as possible, and spend a lot of money. I also hope the locals know that Japan is only gaining from these visits, and display some of that omotenashi they brag about (which is self-defeating, but whatever).
Enjoy, and Happy Lunar New Year!!
marcelito
Indeed smith, hope that lots of local businesses get to benefit from the Chnese new year visitors. With the exception of APA of course.
gokai_wo_maneku
Now in Shinjuku, try walking from Alta to Isetan without hearing Chinese. It can't be done. A Chinese associate of my firm said that Chinese come to Japan because they are treated better here than in Taiwan or Hong Kong, or maybe anywhere else. I hope they have fun here. I have a blast with I'm in China (Shanghai and Beijing). Totally gay gokai has never been kicked out of a gay bar when they find out I'm Japanese. And it's not like I'm cute or anything.
CoconutE3
Good way for locals to pick up basic Chinese. It never hurts to learn another language.
toshiko
Japanese people also follow Chinese calendar of designated 12 animal cycles. Many merchants indicate pictures on wrappers. The animals , we tell were boorn in mouse, etc Japanese calendar publishers. Often se the year' animal picture. This year is the year of bird. The cycle begin from mouth and end with boar. Chinese people may enjoy Japan that still keep thru ancient culture and also kanji.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Xīnnián kuàilè
