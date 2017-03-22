Infertile woman delivers baby using egg from anonymous donor

TOKYO —

A woman with ovarian problems has given birth to a baby through in-vitro fertilization using her husband’s sperm and an egg donated by an anonymous female, a nonprofit organization supporting fertility treatment said Wednesday.

While there have been some cases in which infertile mothers have given birth using sperm from their husbands and eggs from their sisters or friends, this is the first case made public in Japan of a baby born using an egg donated by a stranger.

Creating laws and regulations in line with such practices is urgently needed as there is no law in Japan covering egg donations and other fertility treatments, such as rules on the parent-child relationship and the rights of children to know their birth roots.

“Now I feel hopeful about life through my pregnancy, giving birth and (now) raising my child,” the mother in her 40s who suffered from early menopause said in a statement.

She gave birth to a baby girl in January.

“I found it very gratifying that I was able to help bring a new life into this world,” the donor of the egg in her 30s said.

According to the NPO, OD-Net, or Oocyte Donation Network, based in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, a fertile egg was preserved in a frozen state and underwent screening for infectious diseases before being implanted in the woman.

If the child wishes, he or she can acquire information about the donor at the age of 15, said OD-Net, which consists of doctors specializing in fertilization, counselors and family members of patients with fertility problems.

Since 2013, the organization has been soliciting volunteers to donate their eggs to women who suffer problems such as early menopause but are able to give birth. Volunteers under age 35 and who already have children are eligible to donate eggs.

So far, more than 30 babies have been born in Japan through eggs donated by patients’ sisters and friends under rules set by the Japanese Institution for Standardizing Assisted Reproductive Technology, which is composed of fertility clinics.

OD-Net limits egg recipients to patients suffering from such health problems as ovarian hypoplasia, early menopause and Turner syndrome but similar treatment is available abroad for women with aged ova.

Several hundred women, many of whom are of advanced age, are estimated to have given birth to children each year in Japan after receiving eggs abroad, according to the health ministry’s research group.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has been allowing egg donations from a third person under certain conditions as there is no law regulating egg donations. Such fertilization has been conducted at a limited number of facilities and many patients are forced to rely on donations from their sisters or friends.

A ruling Liberal Democratic Party panel has compiled a special bill that recognizes the woman giving birth as the mother even if the egg is donated and the husband as the father rather than the sperm donor. But the bill has not been submitted to the Diet.

