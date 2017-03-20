Ishihara again says he is not responsible for choice of new fish market site

TOKYO —

Former Tokyo Gov Shintaro Ishihara reiterated Monday his claim that he was not responsible for the choice of a contaminated former gas production site to relocate the famous Tsukiji fish market.

“This has been decided in a flow directed by the entire metropolitan government. It was impossible to go against it,” Ishihara told a committee of the Tokyo metropolitan assembly looking into the controversial relocation plan, repeating his previous assertion.

Speaking as a sworn witness to the committee, the 84-year-old former governor said the plan for relocation to the Toyosu waterfront district was among pending issues he took over from his predecessor in 1999 when he assumed the governorship.

Although Ishihara said he was responsible for giving final approval for the project as head of the metropolitan government, he said he left the actual negotiations to subordinates, in response to a question about the decision-making process.

Among several potential relocation sites, the city government selected the land in the Toyosu waterfront area that was formerly used as a gas production site of Tokyo Gas Co., reaching a basic agreement on the relocation plan in July 2001.

Although the new market was initially scheduled to open last Nov. 7, Gov. Yuriko Koike, who assumed the post in August, decided to halt the move due to concerns over soil and air pollution there.

Ishihara also repeated his call for relocation of the aging Tsukiji market, which also deals in vegetables and flowers, without further delay, criticizing Koike’s reservation.

“She should be held responsible for failure to act,” referring to running costs for the unused relocation facility in the Toyosu area over which concerns linger about toxic materials in soil.

Ishihara was questioned about the snowballing costs of dealing with contamination at the Toyosu facility. Although the total is estimated at 86 billion yen ($764.20 million), Tokyo Gas is shouldering only 7.8 billion yen in line with an agreement signed under Ishihara in 2011.

As in a press conference on March 3, Ishihara denied involvement in the contract, saying he left the negotiations with Tokyo Gas to Takeo Hamauzu, then deputy governor and a close aide, and said he did not receive detailed reports from Hamauzu.

The session on Monday was shortened to around 80 minutes from three hours, as initially planned, at Ishihara’s request citing his health.

The Tokyo government said Sunday that benzene at up to 100 times the national government-set safety limit had been detected in groundwater samples taken at the Toyosu site, putting more pressure on Koike, who has to make a decision whether to go ahead with the relocation plan.

