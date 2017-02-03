JAL passengers give up trip to U.S. after Trump order

TOKYO —

Japan Airlines blocked an unspecified number of travelers from taking U.S.-bound flights on two occasions earlier this week following President Donald Trump’s temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, airline officials said Friday.

The country’s second largest carrier did not reveal the number of people involved, their nationalities or their flight numbers but an official said, “We explained our policy and gained their understanding.”

Japan Airlines said its actions were in line with a notice issued by the International Air Transport Association after Trump signed an executive order barring nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days.

This is the first time individuals are known to have been impacted in Japan by the ban.

The airline decided Monday, shortly after the ban was put in place, not to allow passengers from the seven countries on flights bound for the United States.

According to the airline, the first of the two cases concerned travelers from overseas heading to the United States via Japan. The following day, the airline also took similar action against travelers bound for the United States from Narita airport near Tokyo, it said.

All Nippon Airways, the country’s largest carrier, said it is confirming with U.S. authorities if passengers with visas can be admitted to the United States. The airline said it will refund airfares if they are denied permission to fly.

