Japan asks China's state-run TV to explain report on safety of Japanese food products

BEIJING —

Japan’s embassy in Beijing has sought an explanation from China’s state-run broadcaster as to why a “groundless” report casting doubt on the safety of Japanese food products was aired earlier this month, a senior embassy official said Wednesday.

The embassy’s request, made to CCTV by letter, comes after many Chinese stores pulled all Japanese food products from their shelves last week in the wake of the report that falsely claimed that two items imported by a Japanese company were from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said CCTV has yet to respond to the letter, which was sent earlier this week.

On March 15, a segment of an annual two-hour TV program, which coincided with World Consumer Rights Day, said Japanese food items from Fukushima or its surrounding areas, the import of which Beijing has banned since the disaster, have been sold in China.

It specifically suggested that two food products sold under popular Japanese brand Muji were from prefectures covered by China’s import prohibition.

Muji brand holder Ryohin Keikaku Co, which sells various household goods and food items, refuted the CCTV claim the following day, saying it was likely based on a mix-up over the address of its head office and the origins of the two products.

The two food items were not produced in prefectures covered by China’s import prohibition, but Ryohin Keikaku is headquartered in Tokyo, one of the 10 Japanese prefectures which are still subject to China’s food import ban.

Japanese law requires that the name of a company selling a product and its headquarters be printed on the package.

Following the CCTV annual program, known to have often targeted well-known foreign brands, many Chinese stores and online shops stopped selling all kinds of Japanese food products for what they called safety checks.

The report has faced some criticism from Chinese consumers and other media outlets as erroneous, and shops in major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, started restoring Japanese products to their shelves this week.

© KYODO