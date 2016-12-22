Japan backs off pregnancy clause for Syrian refugees

TOKYO —
A Japanese program aimed at accepting a small number of refugees from war-torn Syria promised Wednesday to remove language from documents which implied that pregnant women are not welcome to apply.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced in May that immigration-shy Japan, with a population of about 127 million, would accept up to 150 Syrian students over five years from 2017.
That number compares with vastly higher figures in other countries. Norway, with a population of about 5.1 million, has pledged to accept 9,000 Syrians.
Abe separately pledged at a refugee summit hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama in September that Japan was also prepared to “warmly welcome” family members of the students.
But the Japanese unit of Amnesty International has raised concerns that the program for Syrians virtually excluded pregnant women.
As advertised, the program—entitled “Japanese Initiative for the future of Syrian Refugees”—has several requirements for applicants.
Originally, it included the line: “Pregnant applicants are not recommended to apply,” according to Amnesty and the government’s Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which manages the program.
But after Amnesty and other groups expressed concern, it was changed to read: “Before the application, pregnant applicants are advised to consider carefully potential risk of health and life issues of mother and fetus.”
JICA spokesman Satoshi Murakami, however, said late Wednesday that the organization would remove the clause as it was creating “misunderstanding”.
He had earlier in the day told AFP the program’s main focus was “not to rescue the underprivileged but to educate personnel” for Syria’s reconstruction.
“When a pregnant woman comes to Japan and gives birth, she will have to rest for some time,” he said, though stressing that the program was not meant to exclude expectant women.
Amnesty International had objected to that stance.
“The requirement is problematic because it narrows the window for female applicants,” said Kaoru Yamaguchi, who added that it discourages refugees from applying.
In March, British charity Oxfam assessed Japan should take in some 50,000 Syrians based on the size of its economy.
Last year, it accepted 27 refugees, including three Syrians, after some 7,500 people from 69 countries sought such status in Japan, according to the justice ministry.
6
theFu
Is that really worth a mention? Embarrassing. 150 and their families is tiny. I know my Japanese friends have huge hearts, sadly their govt doesn't seem to reflect that with these numbers.
0
kurisupisu
Good to see Japan won't be overrun by immigrants then....
13
Aly Rustom
agree 100%. Those 150 are better off applying somewhere else.
-9
Schopenhauer
Accept only a small number of people so that we can keep track of them.
9
Alfie Noakes
You'll be doing it personally, will you?
-3
sensei258
I'm glad Japan is being cautious about this. Ever been to Los Angeles where the streets are often flooded with illegal immigrants blocking traffic, protesting, and demanding their "rights"?
4
paulinusa
I thought I had heard enough appalling things about Japan's immigrant policies. Now this.
0
sensei258
How the hell would you prove if a woman is pregnant or not? Tape measure? Gynecological exams at the immigration office? Supervised pregnancy tests? That idea was about as stupid as freezing all those dead fish in the ice rink.
1
Mike L
In my experience, "and their families" means that each students will bring their spouse and 3 or more kids. So this 150 may be closer to 750+ in reality. Still a drop in the bucket.
10
Disillusioned
It's high time the world stopped accepting refugees from Syria and band together to stop the war.
2
SenseNotSoCommon
Mike L,
Of Syrians? Please continue...
11
Mike L
The Syrian students at the university I work at often come as a family - spouse, kids and then often have more kids while they are here. Enough for you?
6
canuckinkyoto
150! I can just imagine the spike in the crime rate! Panic in the streets!
-6
canadianbento
Japan with a Population over a 100,000,000 how can they accept a large number of Refugees? How can they accept the same number of Refugees as other Countries with more land and a smaller population?
0
SenseNotSoCommon
Thanks, Mike L.
Still a drop in the bucket, as you say.
-5
blahblah222
Wouldnt be long before first Islamic State inspired attack in Japan. Especially considering how soft a target Japan is.
13
CruisinJapan
Dear war-torn Syria,
We'll take your refugees, as long as they are young, studious, productive, and plan to go back to Syria ASAP. We will send one charter plane, and no more. Please choose wisely.
-your friend, Japan
6
turbotsat
I don't see the reasoning behind 'backing off'.
Does Japan have birthright citizenship? Wasn't that Thai-Japanese kid born in Japan?
0
notagain
You'd think the powers that be would be grateful to have more foreigners to blame for all Japan's crime and social problems.
5
Todd Topolski
Japan should have stayed with the original plan of zero refugees. I have been to Japan, I know the language well enough and work for a very large Japanese company but I am not Japanese so I have dome impartial perspective. Japan is not a country ready to deal with violent insurgents such as those currently roaming Germany and Sweden raping women, setting up lawless enclaves and committing acts of murder and theft with occasional riots and protests. Japan's culture if "not causing trouble" would basically allow these refugee men to rape with impunity because few Japanese women will report the crimes to "not cause trouble" I have, seen Japan's idea of protest, well organized people who stage peaceful protests with matching tshirts and signs. They do not randomly show up flipping cars, burning and looting with gang rapes and lynchings. Japan is one of the few countries untouched by the unevolved middle eastern theocratic cultures and no history with the dystopian culture from that area or the conflicts between all of the sides. Japan should keep it this way, stay out of the mess
2
Pat Telzrow
I completely agree with Todd Topolski! Don't need the trouble that comes along with asylum seekers. Just look at Europe it's a mess.
5
Jimizo
"Is that really worth a mention? Embarrassing. 150 and their families is tiny. I know my Japanese friends have huge hearts, sadly their govt doesn't seem to reflect that with these numbers."
I honestly think the majority of Japanese people would be against increasing the number of refugees into the thousands and particularly from war-torn, Muslim-majority countries. The news they are reading from Europe will only reinforce this.
I'm off to the UK tonight. I've already had coworkers telling me to take care in 'dangerous' Europe. It's certainly an overreaction but the narrative of a safe Japan as opposed to dangerous 'foreign' countries is a powerful one.
-2
klausdorth
"the government’s Japan International (non-) Cooperation Agency" ...
... would probably a better name!
Just look at the pictures I used in a previous post.
How can you deny asylum to those people?
And I am willing to accept all the thumbs down coming in now!
-3
Alex Einz
150 too many
4
RealityofFake
'the program’s main focus was “not to rescue the underprivileged but to educate personnel” for Syria’s reconstruction.'
So you guys reaaalllyy don't want to help the refugee problem at all. Japan isn't concerned about the health and safety of people who's country has become war-torn. Maybe Japan is just doing this for their public image. "Look we're planning to take in 150 refugees in 5 years. That averages to about 30 refugees a year. Isn't this much better than last year when we took in 27?"
4
M3M3M3
Whatever your opinion on refugees or Japan's policy towards them, I think it makes sense to remind expectant mothers that this is a special program designed for students. It's clearly going to require alot of time and effort on their part. If they end up spending their entire stay in Japan exhausted and caring for a newborn, they will have just squandered 1 of the 150 places that could have been taken up by another Syrian student. I assume people who are illiterate or have severe learning disabilities will also be disuaded from applying. It just makes sense even if it's more politically correct to leave it unsaid.
As far as Amnesty International, I'm old enough to remember when they actually spent their time advocating for the release of political prisoners. I even used to give them money. It's a shame that now they just latch onto these faux controversies and try to create a storm in their social justice teacup.
@Jimizo, have a nice flight. (remember to pack some genuine Toblerones for your family and friends behind the Brexit curtain :)
-1
forzaducati
I am surprised that they didn't change this clause into "all refugees will be neutered upon arrival.
5
Northernlife
Maybe America and Russia should take in all the refugees after all they are the ones bombing them.
3
MsDelicious
Todd said it right.
Toshiko said it wrong. I probably pay more taxes per year than she does ina 10.
4
Nathaw
According France experience, many refugee Pregnant Women born the French speaking neutralized citizens. Sadly 0.01% born in France have grown up with radicalized extremist ideology. The consequence is French can not enjoy their outing, partying at night life and shopping as before. 0.01% of rotten tomatoes can easily slaughter 1000 people with modern weapons.
Japanese speaking Syrian descendants will be very hard to assimilate with Japanese main stream society when they become adults. Japanese even have not accepted Brazil and Peru born Japanese as one of their own. The consequence is Japan will become another France.
-3
smithinjapan
A good chance for Japan to finally put it's mouth where it's money is always flying to -- and not have it be just lip-service. Let more people in; it's the only way to solving the myriad of problems Japan faces for its future.
1
Cogito Ergo Sum
The " misunderstanding" about pregnant women is already well understood by the Implementors of the program. They will make it as difficult as possible if not impossible for the targeted group. Masters of Orwellian double speak!
0
Pawel Dawid Syrek
Was keep writing long comment just to see it somehow disappear, couldn't recover it, did not even refresh, the text just disappeared.
Well then will write Summary. Europe is destabilized and split into people against and pro immigration. Thus making Europe vulnerable to be easily controlled.
U.S.A is No.1 beneficiary of those wars. They call it "national security" intervention against (invisible terrorists), I call it invasion! If there would be a concern of National Security they would keep their troops within their borders and fight for their borders if necessary! Why U.S.A has army bases all around the world? To be the leader in wars!
Fight on terrorism is like universal fight of GOOD and EVIL. GOD & SATAN (Invisible enemies) dividing people, easier to control, Church is controlling believers, media are controlling the rest!
This fight will never end, we can always find more terrorists, we can create them, instead of fighting the source, the world is fighting the symptoms, that could never go away!
Wake up people, if you care about your country, you will do everything to protect it at all cost, Japan so far is in the best position and glad to see them from allowing a flood of immigrants to destabilize their nation.
Europe unfortunately had been already destabilized by Angela Merkel, Sarkozy and other high positioned politicians that allowed uncontrollable and uncountable amount of so called "illegal immigrants" to come to Europe, and their Jihad (holy war) began right away. Terrorist attacks on a daily basis, rape on a daily basis!
U.S.A. and European Politicians had served us Modern Wild West!
If those Asian or African countries want to base their life on a 1000's years old violent religion, let them be. But do not allow them to come to our countries and destroy our traditions, our peace, our languages, our safety, our uniqueness, our faith and believes!
Thanks Obama, Thanks, Bushes, Thanks Illuminati, Thanks Banksters, and Oil Corporations, Thanks all hail politicians in their heights! Who are untouchable, who are not being raped and killed on a daily basis! But most thanks to a humanity that is brainwashed by media and do not see even though having brains, to think, eyes to see, ears to hear, mouth to speak, and hands to fight for what is right! And everyone shall have a right to be free. Free from wars, free from imposed changes against ones' will, free from being enslaved in those modern times!
There is no more justice, no more freedom, no more free speech! We are all slaves being told what to say and what not, how to behave and how not, how to think and how not!
Wake up people, before Jihad or other plagues will come to you! Unite as one but not under pressure but under love and peace, not by the hand of governments but by our own will!
The wars will keep occurring as long there are going to be beneficiaries! We are not beneficiaries, we have nothing to hide right? Governments always hide something, and they fight for the secrecy, control! When will this madness going to end?
0
kiyoshiMukai
the universities are the ones that asked for these students
