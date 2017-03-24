Japan culls 288,000 more chickens for avian flu in Miyagi, Chiba

National ( 0 )

After another round of slaughter, Japan will have culled 1.67 million birds in an attempt to contain avian flu AFP

TOKYO —

Japan deployed hundreds of Self-Defense Force (SDF) personnel to help cull more than 280,000 chickens in Miyagi and Chiba prefectures on Friday, officials said as they try to contain further outbreaks of a highly contagious strain of avian flu. 

The latest slaughter means more than 1.67 million birds will have been killed in a dozen mass culls at several farms across the country since November when the virus was detected in the northern Aomori Prefecture.

SDF personnel have been sent to a farm in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, where about 220,000 birds are to be killed. In addition, 68,000 chickens will be destroyed at a farm in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture.

The Miyagi prefectural government said 96 chickens were found dead over three days through Thursday at the Kurihara farm, while 118 chickens were found dead at the Chiba farm. Six in Miyagi and 10 in Chiba tested positive for a highly virulent avian influenza, officials said.

“The local government has requested the Self-Defense Forces to help the culling operation while setting a limit on shipping chickens and eggs surrounding the farm (in Miyagi),” a farm ministry official said.

The defense ministry confirmed it had dispatched 370 troops to the two locations to help in the slaughter.

© 2017 AFP

