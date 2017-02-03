Japan eyes 500 farm homestay areas to boost foreign tourism

TOKYO —
The Japanese government aims to establish 500 areas for homestays on farms and fishing communities across the country to help attain its goal of boosting the annual number of foreign visitors to 40 million by 2020, according to a draft action plan on tourism promotion obtained Thursday by Kyodo News.
The four-year action plan through 2020 when the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games are held will be approved by the Cabinet by the end of March, aiming to promote tourism particularly in rural areas, according to the draft.
Under such homestay programs, visitors will experience agriculture, craft-making and other aspects of local cultures. The government believes the plan could also help increase farmers’ income, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The draft also calls for designating 200 areas to attract tourists by making use of various cultural assets, particularly in the Tohoku area in northeastern Japan hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
It also aims to attract more foreign visitors to national parks.
The previous target of 20 million foreign visitors was reached last year.
© KYODO
1
smithinjapan
Here we go again... telling the visitors where they want to stay. I'm sorry, but most visitors from foreign countries who want to see the Olympics or big cities of Japan are not going to voluntarily stay in homestays in inaka-territory. Exchange students might, and people who are permanent or long-term residents in big cities might like a stay off the beaten path, but that's it, and especially when the costs don't differ much. One of my neighbours has a home in a very rural town called Shiobara, Hiroshima prefecture. She's pushing for funding to have foreign visitors stay at her family's old house, and asks me constantly to recommend it to friends (and go there myself). It would take me a bullet train, and a couple of buses, totalling nearly 30,000 round trip, and when I asked her what we could do there she said, "For a couple of weeks a year you can pick chestnuts, but the rest of the time... well... you could eat at my neighbour's house".
There has to be incentive more than just the wishful thinking of the government and the people who's towns aren't making any money.
2
Jalapeno
Farm stays are available in a lot of countries. As smith said, what's really to do there? Heck, when I visit an onsen in the middle of nowhere, it's a struggle finding something to do in the evenings. There's a reason why local youth are moving away from the boonies: it's BORING!!! What foreigner in their right mind would pay to stay in the middle of nowhere?
1
fxgai
Woohoo, thank goodness we have the government thinking up new business ideas like this for us. No one would ever have thought of this otherwise.
Sarcasm off, the government should eliminate these bureaucrat committees telling people what they can already figure out themselves, and give us some tax back or improve the public finance picture. Leave us alone, bureaucrats!! Or at least let me opt out of having my taxes fund your useless activities...
1
Aly Rustom
as long as they have an onsen and a local inexpensive izakaya with friendly locals it could work
That's the problem. I usually bring my own liquor, but I do LOVE izakaya culture. I think having even one Izakaya would make or break the business. Even for those who don't drink, just sitting there in the unique atmosphere and sampling the incredible food is a good experience. but like you said, if there is nothing after the bath, then what??
