Japan eyes ban on smoking in restaurants, fining violators

TOKYO —

The Japanese government said Wednesday it plans to ban smoking in restaurants and impose a fine of up to 300,000 yen on individuals who violate the rule, as the host country of the 2020 Olympics wants to implement firmer measures to counter passive smoking.

The health ministry aims to materialize the plan by submitting a bill during the ongoing Diet session through June, but prospects are unclear as ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers affiliated with the tobacco and restaurant industries are against such a move.

Building managers are also obliged to post notices specifying no-smoking areas. If they fail to do so, they may face a fine of up to 500,000 yen.

Under the ministry plan, smoking will be banned in restaurants except in rooms set up exclusively for the purpose of smoking. The restaurants include Japanese-style pubs as well as counter bars such as ramen shops and yakitori char-broiled chicken shops.

Small bars with a floor space of less than 30 square meters, where minors are not expected to be present, will be made an exception.

If someone is spotted smoking in a no-smoking area, municipality officials must warn the person to stop. If the person ignores the warning, he or she can face a fine.

Terrace areas of restaurants will also be subject to the ban even if they are located outside the buildings. At hotels, individuals will be allowed to smoke in their own rooms.

“We’re not telling people not to smoke. The (envisioned) law is aimed at strengthening rules so non-smokers will not have to inhale cigarette smoke,” said Tokuaki Shobayashi of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

About 15,000 people are estimated to die annually in Japan due to the impact of passive smoking. Japan’s current Health Promotion Law says building managers should work to prevent passive smoking, but many non-smokers are still exposed to secondhand smoke, according to the ministry.

Japan is among the countries rated at the lowest rank over its tobacco control polices, having no smoke-free law covering all indoor public places, the ministry said, quoting the World Health Organization’s 2015 report on global tobacco epidemic.

After WHO and the International Olympic Committee agreed in 2010 to promote tobacco-free Olympic Games, all countries that have hosted the Olympics implemented legal regulations, which include punishment, according to the Japanese ministry.

Under the ministry plan, smoking will also be banned on the premises of schools and hospitals as well as inside the buildings of universities and government offices.

Smoking rooms will not be permitted in those facilities, but the ministry decided to allow existing rooms to remain for five years if they clear certain criteria.

