Japan falls to 20th in global rankings of public sector corruption

BERLIN —
Japan fell to 20th among 176 countries and territories in a ranking of public sector corruption in 2016, down from 18th a year earlier, Berlin-based Transparency International said Wednesday.
Denmark and New Zealand were perceived to be the least corrupt scores of 90 on a scale of zero to 100, with Denmark securing the top post for fifth straight year while New Zealand rose from fourth in 2015, according to the Corruption Perceptions Index for 2016.
Somalia remained at the bottom of the rankings for the 10th consecutive year at 10, while North Korea moved from sharing the lowest ranking in 2015 to 174th with a score of 12.
Japan’s score fell from 75 to 72, according to scores compiled based on data from international organizations and think tanks. The annual survey was first conducted in 1995.
Among countries that saw a sharp fall in their rankings, South Korea fell to 52th from 37th following the impeachment of President Park Geun Hye over an influence-peddling scandal involving herself and a longtime friend, while Panama slumped to 87th from 72th following the “Panama Papers” leak of documents on tax havens.
The United States ranked 18th, China 79th and Russia 131st, followed by Iraq at 166th and Syria at 173rd.
© KYODO
Order by Time Order by Popularity
7 Comments
Login to comment
6
Moonraker
It seems optimistic to me. Is it just low-level corruption that affects the scores? I mean our perception of corruption, which seems to be the measure, can be influenced by the fact we don't deal in the rarefied echelons of amakudari and dodging justice for corporate fraud even if we cannot actually bribe a shiyakusho official or police officer easily.
1
PTownsend
Transparency International's findings are highly regarded. I'm curious how the US will rank in a couple of years having a president who's not willing to provide information on his business dealings in the US and abroad. Trump's cabinet includes global oligarchs, people who've gained billions through government contracts both in the US and abroad. Will this continue? Will Trump's family's businesses get federal contracts?
If Trump refuses to be open about his business dealings and if he hides any potential conflicts of interest, look for the US's ranking to plummet to Russian level. Which makes sense given Trump's admiration of the Russian oligarch's system.
-3
papigiulio
China 79th and Japan 72nd? I'll take these stats with a grain of salt.
0
browny1
papa-
" China 79th and Japan 72nd?"
Where's it say that?
2
FullM3taL
Japan's score was 72 (ranked 20) while China ranked 79.
0
browny1
fullm3tal - glad someone can read.
0
PerformingMonkey
Forget the salt, just learn to read a little more carefully.
Back to top