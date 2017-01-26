Japan falls to 20th in global rankings of public sector corruption

BERLIN —

Japan fell to 20th among 176 countries and territories in a ranking of public sector corruption in 2016, down from 18th a year earlier, Berlin-based Transparency International said Wednesday.

Denmark and New Zealand were perceived to be the least corrupt scores of 90 on a scale of zero to 100, with Denmark securing the top post for fifth straight year while New Zealand rose from fourth in 2015, according to the Corruption Perceptions Index for 2016.

Somalia remained at the bottom of the rankings for the 10th consecutive year at 10, while North Korea moved from sharing the lowest ranking in 2015 to 174th with a score of 12.

Japan’s score fell from 75 to 72, according to scores compiled based on data from international organizations and think tanks. The annual survey was first conducted in 1995.

Among countries that saw a sharp fall in their rankings, South Korea fell to 52th from 37th following the impeachment of President Park Geun Hye over an influence-peddling scandal involving herself and a longtime friend, while Panama slumped to 87th from 72th following the “Panama Papers” leak of documents on tax havens.

The United States ranked 18th, China 79th and Russia 131st, followed by Iraq at 166th and Syria at 173rd.

