Japan gives $2.43 mil to boost int'l nuclear test detection

National ( 0 )

VIENNA —

Japan has made a voluntary contribution of $2.43 million to the preparatory commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in a bid to strengthen its capabilities to detect nuclear tests by countries such as North Korea.

The extra-budgetary funding, Tokyo’s largest-ever to the commission, will be used to procure a mobile noble gas detection system, among other things. The commission and Japan are mulling deploying it later this year somewhere in northern Japan facing North Korea for use in the next two years.

At a ceremony, Mitsuru Kitano, Japan’s ambassador and permanent representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, said the system will be instrumental in expanding the scope of noble gas detection.

Lassina Zerbo, the preparatory commission’s executive secretary, echoed Kitano’s remarks, saying the system can be used anywhere in the world and will help improve its International Monitoring System aimed at detecting nuclear tests.

A nuclear explosion ejects radioactive noble gases. But the commission’s monitoring system could not detect any such gases when North Korea conducted nuclear tests in January and September last year.

© KYODO

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
EMBA Special Lecture: Operations Modeling

EMBA Special Lecture: Operations Modeling

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Bathe Till You're Beautiful at Hakkei Ryokan

Bathe Till You're Beautiful at Hakkei Ryokan

HakkeiOnsen

Traditional Luxury with Private Open-Air Baths in Himeji

Traditional Luxury with Private Open-Air Baths in Himeji

Yuyake KoyakeOnsen

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in National

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search