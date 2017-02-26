Japan gives $2.43 mil to boost int'l nuclear test detection

VIENNA —

Japan has made a voluntary contribution of $2.43 million to the preparatory commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in a bid to strengthen its capabilities to detect nuclear tests by countries such as North Korea.

The extra-budgetary funding, Tokyo’s largest-ever to the commission, will be used to procure a mobile noble gas detection system, among other things. The commission and Japan are mulling deploying it later this year somewhere in northern Japan facing North Korea for use in the next two years.

At a ceremony, Mitsuru Kitano, Japan’s ambassador and permanent representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, said the system will be instrumental in expanding the scope of noble gas detection.

Lassina Zerbo, the preparatory commission’s executive secretary, echoed Kitano’s remarks, saying the system can be used anywhere in the world and will help improve its International Monitoring System aimed at detecting nuclear tests.

A nuclear explosion ejects radioactive noble gases. But the commission’s monitoring system could not detect any such gases when North Korea conducted nuclear tests in January and September last year.

