Japan proposes 2 sites for UNESCO World Heritage list

TOKYO —

The Japanese government submitted to UNESCO on Wednesday its proposal for a chain of islands in the country’s southwest and a dozen sites linked to the history of Japan’s persecuted Christians to be added to the natural and cultural sites on the World Heritage list.

The World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization will examine the proposal and decide whether to add the sites to the list in the summer of 2018.

The proposed natural site comprises Amami-Oshima and Tokunoshima islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, the northern part of the main island of Okinawa and Iriomote Island, also in Okinawa Prefecture.

Places in Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures in southwestern Japan associated with the history of persecuted Christians have been proposed for listing as a cultural site.

The Amami-Okinawa areas consist of around 38,000 hectares encompassing a subtropical, evergreen forest region known as the habitat of rare animal and bird species such as the Amami rabbit, Okinawa rail and Iriomote cat.

The government says the areas show a “unique biological evolution” and are important from the standpoint of “biodiversity preservation.”

The cultural site proposal covers 12 locations, including Oura Church, a Catholic church in the city of Nagasaki designated as a national treasure, which is also the oldest surviving church in the country.

The other locations include the village of Sakitsu in Amakusa, Kumamoto Prefecture, where Christians practiced their faith in secret. People who continued to practice Christianity despite persecution by the Edo shogunate “nurtured distinctive cultural traditions,” according to the government.

The World Heritage Committee meets every year and is set to examine Japan’s ancient Munakata-Okinoshima monuments this summer.

The candidate includes the island of Okinoshima, home to Okitsu-Miya Shrine, which was used for prayer rituals for Japan’s successful exchanges with the Asian continent in the fourth to ninth centuries as well as the Munakata Taisha shrine pavilions and ancient tombs on the northern tip of Kyushu.

© KYODO