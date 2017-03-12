Japan to allow home-sharing services nationwide

TOKYO —

The cabinet has endorsed a bill to allow property owners across Japan to offer vacant homes or rooms to tourists for up to 180 days per year by simply notifying municipalities, amid a shortage of hotels and inns to accommodate the surge in foreign travelers to Japan.

The legislation, which the government hopes to see enacted during the current parliamentary session, aims to stave off complaints from neighbors about noise and other guest-related issues by placing so-called minpaku lodging operators under the supervision of municipal governments.

Japan changed regulations last April to allow individuals to provide holiday accommodation after obtaining permission. But in principle, such accommodation is not permitted in residential areas, with many hosts offering it without authorization.

The new law would allow hosts to rent out their homes or rooms in areas designated as exclusively residential. But concerns remain about the potential negative impact on the living environment in such areas and on the business of hotels and inns, which are not permitted to operate in such areas in principle.

Besides requiring hosts to notify municipalities of their intent to offer home-sharing services, the new law would require them to clearly mark their buildings with signs, keep records of lodgers and clean the facilities periodically.

The law would also call for hosts to respond to complaints from local residents and take measures to contain the noise guests may cause.

In areas where it is feared living conditions could deteriorate once home-sharing services are permitted, municipalities would be allowed to shorten the 180-day maximum annual operating period.

Intermediaries connecting tourists and hosts, such as online marketplace Airbnb, would be required to register with the Japan Tourism Agency.

Operators violating the regulations could be ordered to suspend or terminate their businesses and may face prison terms of up to six months or fine of up to 1 million yen if they do not abide by such orders.

“By providing a variety of lodging services, we hope that foreign tourists in Japan can enjoy better comfort and convenience,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference, adding that creating regulations will help promote the wider use of home-sharing services.

The government has already submitted a separate bill to parliament to amend the lodging business law so a heavier penalty can be imposed for unauthorized home sharing. Once the new law is enacted, a property owner who rents out a home or room without first notifying a municipality may be prosecuted under the lodging business law.

In some specially designated areas, such as Tokyo’s Ota Ward and Osaka Prefecture, property owners can provide holiday accommodation after obtaining certification from municipality heads.

