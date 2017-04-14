Japan to introduce English road signs ahead of Tokyo Olympics

National ( 0 )

TOKYO —

Japan will introduce new bilingual traffic signs in July amid an increase in the number of foreign visitors ahead of Tokyo hosting the Olympics and Paralympics in 2020.

The National Police Agency on Thursday unveiled stop and slowdown signs, each with English translations beneath Japanese words. The new versions will gradually replace the roughly 1.7 million stop signs and 1,000 slowdown signs in Japan.

In 2016, the number of foreign visitors to Japan hit a record 24 million. Against this backdrop, the agency decided to change the signs so that foreign travelers can more easily understand them.

The priority for the new signs is likely to be given to areas around airports where many foreign visitors rent cars.

Unlike the U.S. and European octagon signs for stop, the Japanese stop sign is an inverted pyramid. The agency decided to maintain the shape as a survey of about 500 foreign drivers showed the current shape is more easily recognizable to foreigners than changing the shape to an octagon.

