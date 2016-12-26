Japan, U.S. to jointly collect remains of war dead

TOKYO —

Japan will start jointly collecting remains of the war dead with the United States next fiscal year mainly in the Pacific area where the two countries fought during World War II, Japanese government sources said.

Tokyo is hoping to accelerate the collection by joining hands with U.S. experts with advanced scientific knowledge in analyzing skeletons, and also strengthen the alliance between the two countries through the joint operation.

The plan may be announced when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama meet in Hawaii on Tuesday to remember those killed in Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec 7, 1941, the sources said.

“The collection project has to be done under the government’s responsibility but it’s hard to say we’re making progress,” said a source linked to the prime minister’s office, adding that Tokyo has hence decided to draw on U.S. experience and expertise.

Under the joint operation, Japan will cooperate with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, a Hawaii-based agency in the U.S. Defense Department with experience in finding remains of the war dead based on war-related documents and identifying them through DNA tests.

The joint operation will cover former battlefields such as the Philippines, Solomon Islands and Tokyo’s Iwoto Island. If the operation goes well, the coverage area may widen, the sources said.

The Japanese government has been collecting remains of the war dead of World War II since fiscal 1952. Japan lost around 2.4 million lives in battlefields outside the nation during the war, of which 1,126,000 remained unaccounted for as of the end of October, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

Washington sounded out Tokyo in around 2014 to cooperate in collecting remains of the war dead and Tokyo has been contemplating the offer.

Japan has set the nine years from fiscal 2016 as a period to intensively accelerate efforts to collect the remains of the war dead in accordance with a law enacted in March with the aim of promoting such collection.

