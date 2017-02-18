Japanese chef for N Korean leader's late father opens restaurant in Pyongyang

BEIJING —

A Japanese sushi chef who had worked for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s late father for more than a decade has opened his own restaurant in Pyongyang, people with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

The restaurant, called Takahashi, in a department store in the central part of the North Korean capital offers a sushi course, priced from $50 to $150, as well as other Japanese dishes, they said.

The chef, known by the alias Kenji Fujimoto, met with Kim for the first time in about four years last April in Pyongyang.

Following the meeting, which included dinner with Kim for about three hours, the chef was saying in Japan that he had conveyed his willingness to open a restaurant to the leader.

It is extremely rare for a Japanese person to open a business in North Korea, which has never had diplomatic ties with Japan.

Fujimoto served as a special chef for the previous North Korean leader, Kim Jong Il, from 1989 to 2001.

Fujimoto befriended the current North Korean leader, while the chef was working for his father, who died of a heart attack in December 2011 at age 69.

