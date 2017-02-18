Japanese chef for N Korean leader's late father opens restaurant in Pyongyang

BEIJING —

A Japanese sushi chef who had worked for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s late father for more than a decade has opened his own restaurant in Pyongyang, people with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

The restaurant, called Takahashi, in a department store in the central part of the North Korean capital offers a sushi course, priced from $50 to $150, as well as other Japanese dishes, they said.

The chef, known by the alias Kenji Fujimoto, met with Kim for the first time in about four years last April in Pyongyang.

Following the meeting, which included dinner with Kim for about three hours, the chef was saying in Japan that he had conveyed his willingness to open a restaurant to the leader.

It is extremely rare for a Japanese person to open a business in North Korea, which has never had diplomatic ties with Japan.

Fujimoto served as a special chef for the previous North Korean leader, Kim Jong Il, from 1989 to 2001.

Fujimoto befriended the current North Korean leader, while the chef was working for his father, who died of a heart attack in December 2011 at age 69.

    Yubaru

    The restaurant, called Takahashi, in a department store in the central part of the North Korean capital offers a sushi course, priced from $50 to $150, as well as other Japanese dishes, they said.

    Want to bet he is getting government subsidies to open the place? Who in the hell in NK could afford those prices? Tourists?

    Laguna

    A common phrase among upper-level NK cadres is "Don't fly too close to the sun," a play on the propaganda term for the Kim family and, well, actual physical ramifications. The article does not state this, but my guess is that Fujimoto will run this from Japan.

    Yubaru, up the price by 10 - pretend it's $500 to $1,500 and put the restaurant in New York. Some would still visit. Perhaps higher cadres and "dongju" (NK entreprenuers) will too.

