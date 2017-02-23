Japanese gov't ordered to pay record Y30.2 bil damages in U.S. base noise suit

NAHA —

Residents near the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture were awarded about 30.2 billion yen ($267 million) in a court ruling Thursday, marking the largest damages payment levied against the Japanese government in a suit over noise from a military installation.

But the Okinawa branch of the Naha District Court turned down a request by nearby 22,000 residents to ban nighttime and early morning flights at the biggest U.S. air base in East Asia. The number of plaintiffs was the largest-ever for such a lawsuit, their lawyers said.

The 30.2 billion yen in compensation far exceeded the previous record of 8.2 billion yen in damages for noise suffered by people living near the U.S. Naval Air Facility Atsugi in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo.

“The U.S. and Japanese governments have not taken fundamental prevention measures and illegal damage has been aimlessly left unresolved,” the branch said in the ruling.

The plaintiffs in the Kadena lawsuit, who have complained of sleep disruptions and hearing disorders, sought a monthly 57,500 yen payment each for future damages, asking for a flight ban between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. at the base.

The state has argued that Japan “cannot restrict” flights of aircraft at the Kadena base because the authority belongs to the U.S. military.

The lawyers told reporters that the plaintiffs plan to appeal to a higher court, expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision by the branch not to suspend flights at the U.S. base.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s top government spokesman, said at a press conference in Tokyo that the state “failed to receive full understanding” from the court, while pledging to continue implementing necessary measures to ease noise pollution.

The suit, filed in 2011, is the third in a series of legal battles over aircraft noise at the Kadena base. In the first, filed in 1982, some 900 residents took part, while some 5,500 took part in the second, which was filed in 2000.

Courts ordered the state to pay about 1.37 billion yen in the first suit finalized in 1998 and 5.63 billion yen in the second, in 2009, respectively.

The plaintiffs in the latest suit, living in 5 municipalities in Japan’s southwestern island prefecture with noise at a level of 75 to 95 on the Weighted Equivalent Continuous Perceived Noise Level index, qualify for the government compensation.

The Kadena base encompasses 2,000 hectares of land on Okinawa’s main island and has two 3,700-meter runways.

