Japanese high school students fail to meet English proficiency target

TOKYO —

Japan is struggling to improve English proficiency in public high schools, an education ministry survey showed Wednesday, with students’ performance well behind targets set by the government.

As of December, 36.4% of third-year senior high school students scored “Grade Pre-2” or higher in the Eiken Test in Practical English Proficiency. That was up 2.1 percentage points from the previous year but a long way off the 50% target set by the government for third-year students to achieve by their graduation in March next year.

Eiken tests, administered by the Eiken Foundation of Japan, are one of the most widely used English proficiency tests in Japan. Grade Pre-2 is fourth highest with Grade 5 being the seventh and the lowest.

The survey also found 36.1 percent of third-year junior high school students held Grade 3 or higher, down 0.5 point. Grade 3 is the fifth highest level. The government has set the same 50% target for third-year junior high school students.

The results indicate targets set by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government are increasingly unlikely to be achieved.

Many Japanese students are believed to have trouble learning English due in part to psychology and cultural reasons, as well as the difference in grammar and pronunciation between the two languages, analysts said.

Jim King, an expert in linguistics at Leicester University in Britain, claims many Japanese students have a “neurotic dread” their English is not up to scratch and feel that if they try to use it they may “lose face” among friends.

King studied the behavior of 924 students at nine different universities in Japan.

In 2013, Japan ranked 40th among 48 countries surveyed in average scores on the Test of English for International Communication, known as TOEIC.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology expects English education at high schools in Japan to improve, given that the language will become an official subject from fifth grade in elementary school in the near future.

Eiken proficiency exams have been used widely in Japan, including in employment and university admissions.

Those sitting pre-2 grade tests are “expected to be able to understand and use English at a level sufficient to allow them to take part in general aspects of daily life,” the Eiken Foundation of Japan says.

Grade 3 exam takers are “expected to be able to understand and use language concerning familiar, everyday topics, such as likes and dislikes, and basic personal and family information,” it says.

The ministry surveyed 12,850 public high schools across Japan.

The latest survey also looked into the English proficiency of teachers in public high schools. It found that 62.2% of senior high school teachers held a “pre-1” grade or higher, or equivalent, up 4.9 points from the previous year, and 32% of junior high school teachers had it, up 1.8 points.

The pre-1 grade is Eiken’s second-highest grade. Examinees are expected to be able to “understand and use the English necessary to participate in social, professional and education situations,” the foundation says.

© KYODO