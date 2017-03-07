Japan's 2nd baby hatch postponed

KOBE —

The planned establishment of Japan’s second baby hatch, which enables people to anonymously leave unwanted babies, in Kobe has been put off, the nonprofit organization preparing to manage the facility said Monday.

The NPO notified the city government and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of the postponement Friday due to difficulties the organization is experiencing securing doctors to be stationed around the clock at the facility, as required by the city, the NPO said.

Based on the medical practitioner law, the Kobe municipal government told the NPO that doctors must be on duty at all times at a birth center where the service was to be made available. Authorities made it a requirement because a medical opinion on whether to send babies left at the hatch to a hospital is needed immediately.

Birth centers in Japan only have certified midwives and are not allowed to offer any other services.

Last month, the NPO based in Osaka Prefecture, headed by Shigeki Hitomi, professor emeritus at Kyoto University, announced the plan to provide the anonymous baby drop at the maternity center by the end of the year. If it goes ahead, it would be the second location in the country to offer the service after Jikei Hospital in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan.

An official from the NPO said it will first make available a 24-hour consultation service for people who are seeking advice about unwanted pregnancies or are considering giving up their child, while keeping the available the option of opening a baby hatch in the future.

Since the opening in 2007 of the hatch in Kumamoto, about 10 babies are left every year. Poverty and out-of-wedlock births are some of the stated reasons for parents abandoning their babies. No cases of physical abuse have been recorded but infants who needed medical care have been left.

The baby hatch service remains controversial in Japan, as opponents claim it may encourage people to abandon babies, while supporters consider it as a means to save lives.

Following the announcement of the second planned baby hatch, health minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki said he wants people to realize there are other options other than abandoning babies, offering the country’s adoption system for children under six years old as an alternative.

© KYODO