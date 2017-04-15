Japan's population falls for 6th year; rise in foreign residents

TOKYO —

Japan’s population has fallen for the sixth consecutive year, but the pace of decline was mitigated by a rise in the number of foreign residents, government data showed Friday.

Japan’s population stood at 126.93 million as of Oct 1, 2016, down 162,000 from a year earlier, with the number of Japanese residents declining by a record 299,000 to 125.02 million. In contrast, the number of foreign residents increased by a record 136,000, the data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The data underscored that Japan is continuing on the path toward a “super-aging society” as a result of sub-replacement fertility rates and high life expectancy, while the sustainability of pension and other social security services remains unclear.

A ministry official said the number of foreigners coming to Japan to work has been on the rise, with the effects of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, nuclear disasters seemingly having come to an end. Foreigners living in Japan for over three months were included in the population data.

The number of people who died in the year through last September exceeded the number of babies born in the period by 296,000, producing a natural decline in the nation’s population for the 10th consecutive year.

The data showed a record 27.3% of Japan’s population was aged 65 or above. The proportion of working-age people, aged from 15 to 64, fell to 60.3%, the lowest level since 1951.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has set a target of maintaining the nation’s population at 100 million in 2060, but the continuing demographic change calls that into question.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research projects Japan’s population will fall to 88.08 million in 2065, with the 100 million threshold estimated to be broken in 2053.

It is feared that the rapid change in the demographic structure will put pressure on the economy and necessitate an overhaul of the nation’s pension and medical care systems. In 1965, the social security system assumed 9.1 workers aged between 20 and 64 would support each individual aged 65 or older, but in 2065 the figure is projected to drop to only 1.2 workers.

The necessity to restructure the system could heat up debate on cutting pension payments, increasing fees for public nursing care services for the elderly and requiring wealthy elderly individuals to make a greater contribution.

The data also showed that the population continued to concentrate in and around large cities. The population rose in seven of Japan’s 47 prefectures—Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, as well as Aichi, Fukuoka and Okinawa.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday that the government will make further efforts to address the demographic concentration and prepare incentives for living in rural areas, such as by exempting those who get jobs in such areas from repaying student loans as well as curbing the number of new universities in Tokyo.

“It is important that we create a virtuous circle where jobs in rural areas attract people and the increased population there creates more jobs,” Suga said at a press conference, stressing the need to raise average incomes in regional cities.

The survey was compiled by calculating the number of births and deaths as well as people leaving and entering the country, based on the government’s census conducted every five years.

