Kindergarten teachers taped child’s hands and feet for discipline

AICHI —

Two female kindergarten teachers in Okazaki City, Aichi Prefecture, taped a 5-year-old boy’s hands, feet and mouth, on two consecutive days, education officials said Wednesday.

The first incident occurred on Feb 9 at Yahagimiyako Kindergarten. Fuji TV reported that a teacher bound the hands and feet of the boy with adhesive tape for several minutes. In the second incident, on Feb 10, another teacher also tied the boy’s hands and feet, as well as taping his mouth shut for 15 seconds.

According to the kindergarten, the boy was physically unharmed in the incident. A spokesperson said the teachers explained their action by saying the child misbehaved and continuously struck other children.

After the incident came to light, the Aichi prefectural board of education said that the punishment was too excessive and that the kindergarten must take preventive measures to prohibit a recurrence.

However, in the latest revelation, it was learned Wednesday that during the Feb 10 incident, the teacher asked another child in the class to help her stretch out the adhesive tape as the boy was being bound.

