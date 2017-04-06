Kindergarten teachers taped child’s hands and feet for discipline

National ( 6 )

AICHI —

Two female kindergarten teachers in Okazaki City, Aichi Prefecture, taped a 5-year-old boy’s hands, feet and mouth, on two consecutive days, education officials said Wednesday.

The first incident occurred on Feb 9 at Yahagimiyako Kindergarten. Fuji TV reported that a teacher bound the hands and feet of the boy with adhesive tape for several minutes. In the second incident, on Feb 10, another teacher also tied the boy’s hands and feet, as well as taping his mouth shut for 15 seconds.

According to the kindergarten, the boy was physically unharmed in the incident. A spokesperson said the teachers explained their action by saying the child misbehaved and continuously struck other children.

After the incident came to light, the Aichi prefectural board of education said that the punishment was too excessive and that the kindergarten must take preventive measures to prohibit a recurrence. 

However, in the latest revelation, it was learned Wednesday that during the Feb 10 incident, the teacher asked another child in the class to help her stretch out the adhesive tape as the boy was being bound.

6 Comments

  -1

    TheGodfather

    the teacher asked another child in the class to help her stretch out the adhesive tape

    So now they're actually TEACHING kids how to be bullies...

  0

    thepersoniamnow

    No godfather, not "they" (Japanese) but her (the bully teacher).

  0

    TheGodfather

    Two female kindergarten teachers... taped a 5-year-old boy’s hands, feet and mouth

    The report said that there were TWO TEACHERS and that they got one of the other kids involved...

  1

    Northernlife

    They should be thrown in jail for child abuse there are no excuses here...Disgusting behavior by disgusting people.

  0

    DaDude

    the Aichi prefectural board of education said that the punishment was too excessive and that the kindergarten must take preventive measures to prohibit a recurrence

    All you have to do is fire the teacher or lose students and future applicants. I am not sure about the state of mind of other parents but I would demand instant change or my kid will bounce even if it was happening to another kid at their school.

  0

    wontond

    Seriously, what kind of education and training did these teachers receive? Anyone in that position, should not how to correctly discipline a child.

