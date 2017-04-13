Kobe to open center to support people with low vision

KOBE —

The Kobe city government is preparing to open a medical complex this fall that will offer a wide-ranging service for people with low vision including medical treatment and various support such as helping them find a job.

The Kobe Eye Center, to be launched around October, is designed to serve as the research base for cutting-edge eye treatment methods including ones using induced pluripotent stem cells that can grow into any type of human tissue.

The complex on Kobe’s artificial Port Island will be mainly operated by the government-backed Riken institute known for pioneering research on treatments to regenerate retinal cells using iPS cells.

The seven-story facility, the first of its kind in Japan, will accommodate a research center and a hospital, as well as a 500-square-meter communal space on the second floor that will serve as a support center for low-vision patients.

People with low vision have problems performing everyday activities even with glasses.

Although patients can make the most of their remaining vision with adequate rehabilitation and support tools, they tend to shut themselves away from society, due to anxiety.

Even if treatment using the iPS cell technology succeeds, it is unlikely that lost vision will be fully restored.

A 2009 survey by the Japan Ophthalmologists Association found roughly 1.45 million people in Japan were diagnosed as suffering from low vision.

Glaucoma is among the main causes for low vision. The number of patients is expected to keep rising as the population is graying.

Masayo Takahashi, Riken’s project manager, said the center was designed to help them find adequate care and return to society.

“It should serve as the window to society for them,” said Takahashi, head of a public interest incorporated association called Next Vision that will operate the support area.

At the communal space, there will be a kitchen, a reading room where visitors can read audio books and do research on computer, and a room where they can try bouldering, a form of rock climbing using no harnesses.

They can also try out various support tools under conditions created similar to schools and workplaces.

In one other unique feature of the complex, steps and levels were added just like in real life.

The communal space will also be where patients with low vision can together enjoy reading, cooking and exercising, and practice walking with a cane.

More than 200 people are expected to visit the facility a day, including those for outpatient care.

“Conventional rehabilitation facilities are vertically segmented and only limited information about one field like welfare or education was provided,” said Taku Miyake, a doctor and researcher at the University of Tokyo’s Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology, who is also on the designing team.

“But here, patients will be able to gain a wide range of important information about welfare, medicine, education and insurance all at once,” he said.

“Since there is always someone watching, they can feel at ease practicing walking on steps or using a cane,” Miyake said.

Takahashi said the complex was designed also by incorporating opinions from patients, supporters and experts from different fields, which included “It should be a place where patients can visit anytime they want” and “They should be able to ask for support on anything.”

Companies and organizations will be able to organize events at the facility.

The complex will have no barriers among people doing research or providing medicine or welfare and sets no walls against any company that shows an interest in low vision care, according to Takahashi.

Satoshi Nakadomari, a Riken researcher and ophthalmologist familiar with support services for low vision patients, said, “The facility will give them the opportunity to send out a message about what they truly want or what they actually can do.”

© KYODO