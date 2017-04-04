Law to improve foreign trainees' work environment to take effect in Nov

TOKYO —

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet decided Tuesday to enforce on Nov 1 a law designed to enhance the supervision of companies and farmers that accept foreigners working under a government trainee program.

The law, which provides for penalties if employers abuse foreign trainees’ human rights, was crafted in response to reports of harsh working conditions under the Technical Intern Training Program, including illegally long work hours and nonpayment of wages.

Japan introduced the training program for foreigners in 1993 with the aim of transferring skills to developing countries. But the training scheme has faced criticism at home and abroad as being a cover for importing cheap labor.

In line with the law’s enforcement, nursing care will be added to the list of industries in which foreigners can work under the program.

The change will see foreign trainees in jobs serving the public for the first time. Currently available job categories under the program include the agriculture and fisheries industries.

    smithinjapan

    "The law, which provides for penalties if employers abuse foreign trainees’ human rights, was crafted in response to reports of harsh working conditions under the Technical Intern Training Program, including illegally long work hours and nonpayment of wages."

    It's been well documented that the 'trainee program' is just a disguise for labor trafficking, something Japan is still master at. They even allow the yaks to do it to their own people. But WHY do they need to wait until November to enact law that protects human rights? Anyway, there will be the usual vagaries and loopholes, no doubt.

