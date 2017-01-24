Lion mauls two handlers in Chiba

National

TOKYO —

A lion attacked and severely injured two handlers working for Shonan Animal Production, a Japanese company that provides animals for the entertainment industry, media reported on Monday.

The 10-year-old male was chained in a cage, being groomed for a scheduled shoot when the animal suddenly turned aggressive at around 11 a.m., according to police cited in the reports.

A 55-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man suffered bites to their heads and legs. The lion, a 10-year-old male, was chained and did not escape.

It was not clear what provoked the animal. The company did not immediately respond to telephone calls from Reuters to seek comment.

Police and health officials in Chiba Prefecture, where the production company is located, were investigating the incident. 

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

4 Comments

  • 1

    TumbleDry

    "It was not clear what provoked the animal."

    The reason is probably in the article itself.

    Anyways, hope all get well soon.

  • 1

    Moonraker

    Probably objected to being dressed in "cute" frilly pants and booties.

  • 0

    toolonggone

    *It was not clear what provoked the animal. *

    How about being a captive wild beast for starters?

  • 0

    Mr. Noidall

    Good for the lions.

