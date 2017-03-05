Lonely deaths of elderly in post-disaster temporary housing persist

SENDAI —

Local governments in northeastern prefectures hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster continue to face difficulties in preventing people living alone in temporary housing from dying unnoticed, recent police findings showed.

In Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, the number of people living alone in such relief housing and dying a solitary death totaled 28 in 2016, according to local police.

While the number of “kodokushi” or lonely deaths represented a decline from 53 in 2015, concerns remain about how to prevent temporary housing residents, many of whom are elderly, from feeling isolated.

As more residents in such publicly provided housing find new homes and move out, exchanges and ties with neighbors become even more limited for the elderly residents.

Since March 2011, 230 people have died a lonely death in temporary housing and 134 of them were aged 65 or older, according to the police in the three prefectures.

According to Kyodo News surveys earlier this year in those prefectures, at least 32 of 51 municipalities which built such disaster relief housing plan to maintain all or some of the homes through the next fiscal year starting in April. Some of them expect at least three more years before all residents move out and the housing can be closed.

Some local governments said they do not know how long they will need to keep running their temporary dwellings partly due to a delay in construction of public housing for disaster-afflicted residents.

Last August, Miyagi prefectural police joined hands with those who visit the housing complex to deliver newspapers, mail and meals, asking them to report any irregularities.

