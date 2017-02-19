M5.4 quake jolts Tokyo, vicinity

TOKYO —

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 hit Tokyo and its vicinity Sunday but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The 6:19 p.m. quake, focused in the Pacific off Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in part of Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures and 3 in some locations in Tokyo.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake.

© KYODO

3 Comments

  • -1

    Ron Barnes

    not good the earth is sending out warnings every where in your region so something big may be on its way

  • 0

    sensei258

    A gentle shaking in Hachioji, but it went on for a while

  • 0

    John Beara

    The force was strong with this one Katori shi

