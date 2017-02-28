M5.6 quake jolts Fukushima, Miyagi

National

TOKYO —

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 hit Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures on Tuesday, but there was no danger of a tsunami, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. 

The quake struck at 4:49 p.m. at a depth of about 50 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, the agency said. It registered a low 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures.

The quake was also felt in Tokyo.

No reports of injuries were received, the National Police Agency said.

3 Comments

  • 1

    Jimizo

    Bit of a wobble at my office in Tokyo. Woke me up.

  • 1

    Wrembreck

    I was the only one at home who realized that we were having an earthquake. I started to think I had imagined it until I read this news.

  • 0

    Darryl Woodrow

    fair bit of shaking in Mito, knocked some things over

Search