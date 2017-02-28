M5.6 quake jolts Fukushima, Miyagi

TOKYO —
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 hit Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures on Tuesday, but there was no danger of a tsunami, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The quake struck at 4:49 p.m. at a depth of about 50 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, the agency said. It registered a low 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures.
The quake was also felt in Tokyo.
No reports of injuries were received, the National Police Agency said.
1
Jimizo
Bit of a wobble at my office in Tokyo. Woke me up.
1
Wrembreck
I was the only one at home who realized that we were having an earthquake. I started to think I had imagined it until I read this news.
0
Darryl Woodrow
fair bit of shaking in Mito, knocked some things over
