M6.3 quake hits eastern Japan; no tsunami danger

TOKYO —

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 hit eastern Japan on Wednesday night, but no tsunami warning was issued, public broadcaster NHK said.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries from the quake which struck at 9:38 p.m.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers in northern Ibaraki Prefecture.

The quake was felt in Tokyo, as well as Miyagi, Fukushima, Yamagata, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama and Chiba prefectures.

