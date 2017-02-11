Man dies in Tottori; train stranded as heavy snow continues in Japan

TOTTORI —

Heavy snowfall continued in a wide area along the Sea of Japan coast Saturday, contributing to the death of a man and stranding around 30 passengers on a train overnight.

A cold front swept the Japanese archipelago with the weather agency forecasting continued heavy snow through Sunday, especially in areas along the coast in northeastern and western Japan. Authorities warned people to be wary of black ice on roads and snow accumulations falling from electric wires and trees.

The 44-year-old man died after becoming trapped under a tire of his large truck when he was trying to free it from snow at an intersection in the city of Tottori early Saturday morning, police said.

The snow disrupted transportation with bullet trains on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines forced to travel at reduced speeds in certain sections of track, causing service delays, operators said.

A Sanin Line train in Tottori Prefecture was stranded for more than 12 hours through Saturday morning, with 26 passengers forced to sleep on the train overnight. West Japan Railway Co said the train was unable to move because snow and fallen trees needed to be removed from tracks between the Tottori and Yonago stations.

Food, drinks and blankets were supplied to the passengers in the early morning. Some of those stranded expressed anger that the train operator was unable to extract them sooner. “Why couldn’t you find any other way to get us to the destination?” a 50-year-old man reportedly asked the company.

The city of Tottori recorded an 83-centimeter snowpack on Saturday morning, over nine times more than average, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Snow even accumulated in the southwestern region of Kyushu, with the city of Saga in the prefecture of the same name recording 4 cm and the village of Minami Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture, seeing 1 cm.

Over 24 hours through 10 a.m. Saturday, total snowfalls reached 84 cm in the city of Obama, Fukui Prefecture, and 67 cm in the town of Kami, Hyogo Prefecture.

Over the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. Sunday, up to 70 cm of snow is forecast to fall in the Chugoku and Hokuriku regions, 60 cm in Tohoku and Kinki, 50 cm in Kanto-Koshin, 15 cm in Shikoku and 10 cm in northern Kyushu.

