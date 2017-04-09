Man dies, woman in coma after jumping from love hotel room on fire

TOKYO —

A man in his 40s died and a woman in her 30s is in a coma after they jumped from the third-floor window of a love hotel to escape a fire in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, on Saturday.

According to police and firefighters, the fire broke out at the Hotel Sky, about 600 meters north of JR Ikebukuro Station, at 3 p.m. Fuji TV reported. Witnesses on the street saw the man and woman jump from the window and fall 15 meters to the sidewalk.

The man was bleeding from the head. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman also suffered a head injury and remained in a coma on Saturday night, police said.

It took firefighters about one hour to extinguish the blaze which started in the couple’s room. The fire destroyed the 15-square-meter room.

Police said the couple checked in to the hotel at around 11 a.m. Saturday.

2 Comments

  • 0

    bones

    Crazy story, what were they doing besides the obvious that set the room on fire? And couldn't they call the hotel operator and ask them to unlock the door.

  • 1

    sensei258

    That's what happens when you're smoking in bed (pun intended).

