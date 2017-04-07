Man jumps off platform; breaks through train driver's cabin window

National ( 4 )

TOKYO —

A man who jumped off a railway platform Thursday in central Tokyo as a commuter train was passing through the station survived, as he broke through the glass of the driver’s compartment, according to police.

The man jumped in front of the express train on the Tobu Tojo Line at 1:50 p.m. as it was passing through Tobunerima Station in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward.

His upper body broke the window of the driver’s cabin and he suffered serious injuries including bone fractures. But they are not life-threatening and he is able to communicate, the police said.

The train driver suffered minor shoulder and arm injuries, according to the police.

Tobu Railway Co, the operator of the train, suspended operation of the train line for about an hour and 20 minutes, disrupting 34 train runs and affecting about 9,000 passengers.

The train had departed from Ogawamachi station in Saitama Prefecture and was bound for Ikebukuro station in Tokyo.

© KYODO

4 Comments

  • -1

    thepersoniamnow

    He owes that driver a massive apology and compensation. Pretty selfish to do that to another human.

  • 1

    Yubaru

    Dude is seriously lucky to be alive. I hope he wakes up and looks at this as a reason to LIVE.

  • 1

    sensei258

    Hope he recovers and goes on to do great things with his second chance.

  • -1

    darknuts

    Why do people here commit suicide in such a selfish way? It's almost as if they're giving a middle finger to society.

