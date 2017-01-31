Man shoveling snow dies after fall from roof in Aomori Pref

AOMORI —

A 52-year-old man who was clearing snow from the roof of his house died after falling to the ground in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, on Monday.



Fuji TV reported that Monday was an unusually mild winter day for the area. In Hirosaki, the temperature in the morning was -1.3 degrees Celsius, approximately 4 degrees warmer than the average year. Snow had started to melt, likely making rooftops slippery, police said.

A passerby found the man, identified as Seigo Saito, lying on the ground outside his house just after noon and called 119. A shovel was found on the roof, police said. He was taken to hospital where he died about one hour later.



Japan Today