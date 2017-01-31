Man shoveling snow dies after fall from roof in Aomori Pref

AOMORI —
A 52-year-old man who was clearing snow from the roof of his house died after falling to the ground in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, on Monday.
Fuji TV reported that Monday was an unusually mild winter day for the area. In Hirosaki, the temperature in the morning was -1.3 degrees Celsius, approximately 4 degrees warmer than the average year. Snow had started to melt, likely making rooftops slippery, police said.
A passerby found the man, identified as Seigo Saito, lying on the ground outside his house just after noon and called 119. A shovel was found on the roof, police said. He was taken to hospital where he died about one hour later.
2
smithinjapan
I really can't understand the people who climb up on their rooftops in typhoons or heavy snow -- you need to take precautions if and when you do. Seriously, we read about this every single year.
2
Educator60
Another snow related death in Aomori happened on the 25th when a 27-year-old employee of Hirakawa city went through a skylight when clearing an accumulation of one meter off snow off the roof of an unused school and fell three stories. It appears the city had failed to provide the workers with safety lines or take safety measures regarding the skylight(s?) even though it (they?) had previously broken from the weight of snow. It's unclear so far whether the workers knew of the existence or location of the skylight/s. .
-2
Strangerland
You figure it's better to let their roofs collapse under the weight of the snow?
1
gaijin playa
@ Strangerland
the house could not possibly be that old. when was the last time this even happened? it doesnt happen. wait for a break in the bad weather and equip yourself with adequate footwear and supplies. roofs dont collapse under the weight of snow, not anymore.
-1
Strangerland
There are plenty of old houses in Japan. What are you basing the above judgement on?
I don't know when it last happened. But they can get meters of snow up north, do you have any idea how much that weighs? Not only does it happen, you can even get insurance for it.
1
lucabrasi
@gaijin playa
Roofs collapsed under the weight of snow in February 2014 in Gunma, Saitama and Yokohama. Two dead and one injured.
1
gaijin playa
@ lucabrasi yes but they were old houses, not in hokkaido either.
-4
Strangerland
So?
2
mr_jgb
There is no need to do the "cultural thing" of clearing snow from the roof. Every year we hear of this tragic of unnecessary loss of lives. The roof if appropriately designed with the proper slant and materials will be able to take the weight of snow and not accumulate too much snow. So the root is building control on architectural and engineering specifications, which Japan should be excellent. Overtime the snow will melt or slight off on certain weather conditions. There are safer ways to cause the snow to slight off than climbing on the roof in harsh winter conditions to clear snow.
1
lucabrasi
Heck, I'm not here to argue. Just thought I'd add a bit of information. Couldn't care less and I'll keep out in future....
0
Dango bong
don't go on your roof man, its slippery
0
Patricia Yarrow
Be roped to something when on the roof. There. Solved it.
0
kohakuebisu
mr_jgb has saved me writing most of what I was going to. A metal roof on a heated building, like this man's house, will shed snow before it gets very dangerous so long as it is about 25 degrees or steeper. It should also have a simple construction without dormers, and maybe a steeper point at the apex to stop snow straddling it. Accidents like this are avoidable. 52 makes this gentleman one of the younger victims.
1
randomnator
http://www.fnn-news.com/news/headlines/articles/CONN00348474.html
the roof had way too shallow a pitch.
3
YongYang
EVERY year, do these people never read, listen to or take note of the news? Person dies falling of roof.
Does it not compute, or do people actually believe, ‘It won’t happen to me?’
Take precautions, easy. Use a rope, tie yourself safe. QED.
-2
gaijin playa
@yong yang Spot on, ignorance is what it comes down to @lucabrasi Good, keep out of articles you don't know about
2
ListenTheTruth
@mrjgb:
Should be, not always.
1
UK9393
@g playa: A lot of the housing stock is old, notably on the sea of Japan coast, Tohoku and Hokkaido. Just put “雪で屋根の崩落” in Google and check the photos out.
0
Strangerland
He pointed out specific examples of things you said never happen.
So it appears someone doesn't know what they are talking about, but it's not lucabrasi. See UK9393's post for further information.
