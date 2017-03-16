Man, woman apparently fall to their deaths on Chiba mountain

CHIBA —

Chiba prefectural police said Thursday that the bodies of a man and woman, both in their 70s, were found Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff at Mt Nokogiri in Futtsu City.

Police believe the bodies are Takayuki Suzuki, 71, and his female acquaintance, both residents of Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward, who went missing during their climb up Mt Nokogiri on March 11, Fuji TV reported. Search personnel had been looking for their whereabouts since March 14.

According to police reports, the two bodies were found roughly 30 meters below a cliff near a designated mountain trail. It appears as though they may have slipped and fell during their hike.

On the morning of March 11, Suzuki informed a male friend that he would be climbing Mt Nokogiri and that was the last time he was heard from.

Japan Today