Man's leg severed by train after he falls onto subway tracks

OSAKA —

A 22-year-old man fell off the platform at an Osaka subway station and had his left leg severed by a train, police said Sunday.

According to police, the man, who was drunk, fell off the platform at Nagai Station on the Midosuji line in Sumiyoshi Ward at around 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Sankei Shimbun reported that the train driver told police he saw the man fall and applied the emergency brake but could not stop in time.

The man was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Sunday.

Police said the victim, who is a university student, had been out drinking the night before. Station surveillance camera footage showed him walking unsteadily near the edge of the platform just before he fell.

Th incident caused train delays of up to 50 minutes.

    Hawkeye

    Jeeze what a way to start off the new year. Hope they were able to recover and reattach his leg. With technology today they can reattach and regrow bone to make up for the loss caused by the damage. Good luck to him.

    Joeintokyo

    Losing my left leg would make me hopping mad.

    A.N. Other

    It's been reported that this young man was found legless by Osaka station staff, but in fact he denied having touched a drop.

    Disillusioned

    Enough with the stupid jokes! I'm sure you wouldn't be making jokes if it you or one of your friends or family. Being so drunk as to fall off the platform at 6:30 in the morning is stupid enough without the jokes.

