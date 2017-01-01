Man's leg severed by train after he falls onto subway tracks

OSAKA —

A 22-year-old man fell off the platform at an Osaka subway station and had his left leg severed by a train, police said Sunday.

According to police, the man, who was drunk, fell off the platform at Nagai Station on the Midosuji line in Sumiyoshi Ward at around 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Sankei Shimbun reported that the train driver told police he saw the man fall and applied the emergency brake but could not stop in time.

The man was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Sunday.

Police said the victim, who is a university student, had been out drinking the night before. Station surveillance camera footage showed him walking unsteadily near the edge of the platform just before he fell.

Th incident caused train delays of up to 50 minutes.

Japan Today