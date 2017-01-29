Many airports in Japan fail to meet safety norms for runway overruns

TOKYO —

Runways at three quarters of the airports in Japan, including the country’s busiest gateways Narita and Haneda, do not meet safety standards to prevent severe accidents when planes overrun, according to the transport ministry.

The “runway end safety area” should extend at least 90 meters from the end of a runway strip, but this requirement is not met at 73 out of 97 airports nationwide, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism told Kyodo News.

Last week, an All Nippon Airways plane skidded off a runway after landing at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido. No one was injured and the plane avoided serious damage after it plowed into snow in the safety area, indicating it was sufficient to mitigate an accident.

The ministry has set up a review team and is expected to draw up a plan by March to promote installations of required safety areas. If no space beyond runways can be secured, the ministry may consider shortening runways or introducing a system to forcibly decelerate planes.

The government safety standards were established in 2013 but a total of 75 runways at the 73 airports did not fulfill the criteria as of the end of 2016.

They include the shorter of the two runways at Narita, where expansion has faced opposition from local land owners, and one of the four runways at Haneda, which is stretched close to the sea leaving no further space for the safety area. Both hubs serve Tokyo.

According to the ministry, 22 overruns have occurred in Japan since 1974 excluding the one at New Chitose Airport, which serves Sapporo.

The pilot in last week’s incident told an ANA company hearing that the plane slipped off the runway while hurrying to enter a taxiway, according to sources close to the matter.

The pilot was applying full braking force right before the plane overran, suggesting the wheels may have locked, the sources said.

After landing at New Chitose Airport, the plane needed to run about 2 kilometers on the ground as the only available taxiway at that time was located at the opposite end of the landing point. The overrun may have been caused by the plane’s inability to decelerate enough on the icy ground around the taxiway, according to the sources.

The plane went beyond the 60-meter overrun area and finally stopped after ramming into a pile of snow on the 192-meter runway end safety area.

