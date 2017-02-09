Many aspiring idols asked to perform sex acts on camera: survey

TOKYO —

Many young women who had signed contracts with talent agencies to become fashion models or idols were asked to perform sex acts on camera, with some giving in to such a request, a government survey showed Wednesday.

The online survey conducted last December by the Cabinet Office covered 197 women who signed contracts with talent agencies. Of the figure, 53 respondents, or 26.9%, said they have been asked to comply with shooting of porn pictures or videos, which they did not know or was not included in their contracts, it said, adding that 17 women, or 8.6%, actually did what was requested.

The number was narrowed from 2,575 women who had been scouted or applied to become models or TV personalities.

It is the first survey by the Cabinet Office on sexual incidents involving young female aspirants for show business. A government official said the results represent the tip of the iceberg and suggest that many of the women victimized in such incidents feel they are unable to consult with someone else.

“We have to improve the support system and create an environment in which victims would feel free to talk to somebody about the problem,” the official added.

The results follow a recent series of revelations of young women who came forward to confess they were coerced to have sex with male actors to make adult videos against their will. Japan has drawn international criticism for its tolerance of pornography.

The number of cases of counseling with Human Rights Now, a human rights advocacy group, over such women’s appearance in pornographic videos increased to 81 in 2015 from 32 the previous year, according to the group.

Asked why they took part in sex acts on camera, 35.3% said in the Cabinet Office survey they wanted money, 29.4% replied they were told it was stated in their contracts, and 23.5% said they were told that refusing the requests would bother other people, including their office managers.

Many such respondents said they could not consult with anybody as they thought it was “shameful” or they do not want their family or friends to know about such problems.

Regarding their age during contracts, 36.0 percent were 18 or 19, followed by 32.5% between 20 and 24, and 32% under the age of 18, according to the tally.

