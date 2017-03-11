Many still struggling 6 years after quake, nuclear disaster

TOKYO —

Survivors pledged to reconstruct their hometowns Saturday on the sixth anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disasters in northeastern Japan, with many still struggling to rebuild their lives.

“I never imagined I would be living in temporary housing for six years,” said Hirotoshi Masukura, a 61-year-old evacuee from an off-limits area near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi plant, where radioactive decontamination work could take decades.

Although the evacuation order will be lifted in part of his hometown of Namie in Fukushima Prefecture at the end of this month, Masakura has decided not to return due to illness.

“I won’t be able to return even if I wish to do so. I want an environment in which I can live with peace of mind,” he said at a shelter in the city of Fukushima.

Masakura is among the over 120,000 people who remain displaced following the 2011 disasters that left nearly 16,000 people dead and around 2,500 still unaccounted for.

Kozo Hirano, mayor of Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, pledged to continue working to make his town more resistant to natural disasters during a ceremony at the site of the old town office that was destroyed.

“I believe that we have to enhance disaster prevention measures to protect the people in this town” so survivors do not feel the victims died in vain, Hirano said.

The Fukushima nuclear crisis forced 39,000 people to move outside the prefecture and it is estimated that decommissioning the six-reactor complex will take up to 40 years.

Mandatory evacuation orders will be lifted in some areas near the complex this spring, but only a limited number of residents are expected to return home amid concern over radiation.

Sadamitsu Daihisa, a 68-year-old carpenter from Minamisoma in Fukushima who lost his wife, father and nephew in the tsunami, prayed at a pine tree that survived the waves.

“Survivors like me will live our lives healthily and seriously. It’s the best way to soothe the victims’ souls,” Daihisa said.

Police, the Japan Coast Guard and volunteers conducted search operations Saturday for the remains of people still listed as missing along the coasts of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima, the three hardest-hit prefectures.

In Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, a 62-year-old female nurse was among a group of people praying in light snowfall at a monument dedicated to the disaster victims.

She said her elder brother, a police officer, died while guiding residents from the tsunami. “I’m proud of my elder brother, who fulfilled his duty. But I want him to come back.”

In the afternoon, the central government held a memorial service at the National Theater in Tokyo attended by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and disaster survivors, observing a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., when the magnitude-9.0 quake struck six years ago.

As of Feb 13, 123,168 people from the three prefectures remained displaced, including 39,598 Fukushima residents living outside the prefecture due to the nuclear crisis, the world’s worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl crisis. Initially, 470,000 people fled in the wake of the disasters.

The disasters left 15,893 people dead and 2,553 unaccounted for, according to the latest tally released by the National Police Agency.

The number of evacuees still living in prefabricated makeshift housing in the prefectures stood at 350,000 at the end of January.

Survivors remain vulnerable to physical and mental health problems. In the three prefectures, 3,523 people have died from causes linked to the disasters, including illness and suicide.

Abe’s government and utilities are seeking to restart nuclear plants shut down following the disaster. Currently, three of Japan’s 45 commercial nuclear reactors are operating.

Recent reports about the bullying of children displaced from Fukushima have also captured national attention, prompting the education ministry to launch a nationwide survey to investigate the issue.

