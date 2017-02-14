Married policeman punished after trying to marry another woman

FUKUOKA —

In a non-exemplary case of love disclosed on Valentine’s Day, police in Fukuoka Prefecture confirmed Tuesday that a married police sergeant in his 40s has been punished for trying to marry another woman.

The sergeant pretended to be single while having an affair with the woman, they said. But the lie he kept for a few years was exposed on the day last November when he tried to hold a wedding reception.

The bride’s relatives became suspicious because no one from the groom’s family had shown up.

When the policeman called one of his relatives, that relative came to believe the policeman was somehow the victim of some crime, and reacted by contacting the police for help.

At some point that day, the policeman admitted to his would-be bride and her relatives that he was already married.

During questioning by the prefectural police, he reportedly said the relationship with the woman had “dragged on, and turned out like this.”

The policeman was slapped with a formal punishment—a pay cut—last Thursday. But the prefectural police did not publicize the punishment because the case did not meet the standards set out by the National Police Agency for disclosing a disciplinary action.

The woman has yet to file any damage report with the police, the officials said.

