Married policeman punished after trying to marry another woman

FUKUOKA —
In a non-exemplary case of love disclosed on Valentine’s Day, police in Fukuoka Prefecture confirmed Tuesday that a married police sergeant in his 40s has been punished for trying to marry another woman.
The sergeant pretended to be single while having an affair with the woman, they said. But the lie he kept for a few years was exposed on the day last November when he tried to hold a wedding reception.
The bride’s relatives became suspicious because no one from the groom’s family had shown up.
When the policeman called one of his relatives, that relative came to believe the policeman was somehow the victim of some crime, and reacted by contacting the police for help.
At some point that day, the policeman admitted to his would-be bride and her relatives that he was already married.
During questioning by the prefectural police, he reportedly said the relationship with the woman had “dragged on, and turned out like this.”
The policeman was slapped with a formal punishment—a pay cut—last Thursday. But the prefectural police did not publicize the punishment because the case did not meet the standards set out by the National Police Agency for disclosing a disciplinary action.
The woman has yet to file any damage report with the police, the officials said.
1
Mike L
I'm having a rough work day today, but that made me smile.
2
farhaan
But how come it is related to his job to slap him formal punishment. I think it his personal life.
0
jcapan
Shouganai na. I wanted to end things but it just seemed easier to become a polygamist.
0
smithinjapan
Weird, and what a weak-minded individual to let the lie go so far. What did he think was going to happen eventually?
In any case, why should he get punished? Legally he can't marry again, but I don't see that he did anything illegal. Stupid? yes. Can he be sued for damages? I'm guessing there's something in there he can be sued for. I pity the would-have-been bride.
