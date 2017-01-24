Middle-aged withdrawn people in dire need of help: survey

TOKYO —

A private group’s survey on public counseling services shows that middle-aged people who are severely withdrawn are in dire need of help, as the problems they face could worsen with age, highlighting the need for measures for those people who have been overlooked in government statistics.

Those living as “hikikomori”—a Japanese word literally meaning “pulling inward, being confined”—used to be considered almost exclusively adolescent boys and girls who refuse to go school or young men and women.

According to a government survey conducted last September, around 540,000 people in Japan were estimated to be living as “hikikomori”—holed up in their homes for at least the previous half year, at most going outside only briefly such as to buy something at a nearby convenience store.

Nearly 35% said they had been living that way for at least seven years, more than twice the figure in a 2010 survey.

But this government study was limited to those aged 15 and 39.

Another survey conducted from last November to early this month by a “hikikomori” family association found 62 percent of 150 public counseling offices which provided valid responses said they had been asked for help regarding “hikikomori” in their 40s, and 45% for shut-ins in their 50s. Some 52% reported dealing with extremely socially withdrawn people in their 30s.

In Japan, around 1,300 counseling centers exist in municipality offices around the country under a law which took effect in 2015 to provide help to needy or impoverished people.

The KHJ national family association of social withdrawals sent questionnaires to 215 such offices, of which valid answers came from 150 locations.

Problems associated with those recluses in their 40s included “finding jobs or keeping employment,” “human relationships and communications” and “financial difficulties,” the group’s survey showed. Contacted public services included job placement centers and welfare offices handling livelihood assistance.

If people refuse to leave their homes and isolate themselves for prolonged periods, they could become financially dependent on aged parents, supporters warned. Parents and other family members also are sometimes hesitate to talk about the problem to others and become unable to receive sufficient support, they said.

“The older reclusive people and their parents become, the harder it is to solve complicated associated problems,” said Minoru Kawakita, an associate professor of sociology at Aichi University of Education.

“We need to enhance counseling services but it is also important to keep supporting them for a long period of time,” said Kawakita, who helped carry out the survey.

One emblematic case involves a 41-year-old man in Gifu Prefecture, whose mother was desperate for help saying “I want a breakthrough, whatever it is.”

She and her husband consulted with a support group about their son, who shuttered himself at home for most of the past decade—and did not go outside at all the past year.

The man dropped out of high school in his third year but later went to a vocational school and got a job in the real estate business as recommended by his parents, but quit it within a week.

Afterward he had part-time jobs from time to time but mostly confined himself at home after he turned 30. He now lives in an annex of his parents’ house, where his parents come every day to see how he is doing.

“I’ve given up on life,” he recently said, according to his parents, as he believed any attempt at change was bound to end as all previous attempts had.

When a support group staffer came to see him last year at the request of his parents, he would not come out of the toilet.

Currently, most government support for getting a job is targeted at people in their 30s or younger.

Public counselors often deal with the issue of social withdrawals over the phone or by visiting their home.

But what is needed is creating places where these recluses can talk about their problems with people who have overcome similar problems, but that is not available in most cases, counselors said.

© KYODO