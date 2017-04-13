Miyazaki mangoes sell for record Y400,000 at year's first auction

MIYAZAKI —

A pair of mangoes sold for a record 400,000 at the first auction of the year Thursday in Miyazaki.

The brand-name pair of mangoes, called “Taiyo no Tamago” (Egg of the Sun), and weighing a total of 1 kilogram, were sold at a wholesale market in Miyazaki to a buyer from a department store in Fukuoka.

According to the Miyazaki Agricultural Economic Federation, the top-of-the-range “Taiyo no Tamago” brand always fetch astronomical prices. Last year’s high was 300,000 yen.

To qualify as a “Taiyo no Tamago” mango, each fruit must weigh at least 350 grams and have a high sugar content.

In total, 196 cases containing two mangoes each were auctioned off on Thursday. Shipment of the mangoes will reach their peak from mid-May to early June, the federation said.

Japan Today