More than 2 million flu patients reported in a week

TOKYO —
An estimated 2.01 million people in Japan have caught influenza and visited clinics in one week through Sunday, nearing last year’s peak, the health ministry said Friday.
The total rose by some 400,000 from the previous week, bringing the average number of the flu patients per hospital to 39.41, according to the ministry.
The figures were estimated from reports of 5,000 designated medical institutions, it said.
By prefecture, Miyazaki topped with 59.08 per hospital, followed by Fukuoka, 55.10, and Aichi, 54.68. All prefectures reported an increase from the week before.
© KYODO
since1981
Wonder how many have had a flu shoot. I haven't had one since '86 and have been sick since. Could also be due to this crazy hot cold hot cold weather we've been having.
sensei258
The senior class at my school went to Okinawa last week, and many of them wound up in the hospital there with the flu
chikv
But that would give you only a tiny peek of the relevant information needed to be useful, for example if out of the total of people half had the shot it would seem it would give you 50% chances of protection, right? but if you knew that 99% of the total population had the vaccination then the situation changes a lot (1% of the group not vaccinated making half of the total cases, that indicates a much better protection). Also, what if vaccinated people are more but unvaccinated people are the only ones that spend days in the hospital, get complicated or die? As long as you want to have a correct idea of the situation (the role of the vaccination on this epidemic) you need more than just one bit of information.
A lot of people are free of flu without vaccines, (it may be as simply as not riding trains at rush hour, having adequate hygiene, having a job where they don't come in contact with dozens and dozens of people, etc.) But that does not mean that having the vaccine does not improve those odds even more.
