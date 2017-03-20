Mother, daughter killed after car hits concrete wall in Kitakyushu

National ( 0 )

KITAKYUSHU —

A 32-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were killed after their car crashed into a concrete wall in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. on a sloping road in Kogura Ward. The small car, driven by the woman, crashed into the wall outside a care facility for the elderly, Fuji TV reported. The woman, Shiori Yamaguchi, and her six-year-old daughter Miyu, who was in the front passenger’s seat, suffered severe injuries. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The woman’s oldest daughter, aged eight, who was in the back seat, suffered head injuries and remained in a coma on Monday, police said.

Police said there were no signs of brake marks on the road and they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and determine the cause of the accident.

