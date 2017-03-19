Mother, son perish in Toyama house fire

TOYAMA —

A 73-year-old woman and one of her sons are believed to have died in a residential fire in Toyama City, Toyama Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

Police said a fire destroyed the home of Kazuko Shimizu and believe that two bodies found in the ruins are those of Shimizu and one of her two sons who lived with her. Sankei Shimbun reported that police are trying to expedite official identification of the bodies.

According to police, a neighbor called 119 at around 9 a.m. to report the fire. Firefighters mobilized nine fire trucks. The fire destroyed Shimizu’s two-story wooden house and two neighboring buildings. No one was hurt in the other buildings.

It took firefighters about two hours to extinguish the blaze.

Japan Today