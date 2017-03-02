Motorist killed after train slams into his car on crossing

A man was killed after his car was hit by a train Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, on Thursday morning.

The car was hurled into a power pole and burst into flames, while the first carriage of the train was derailed as a result of the impact, Fuji TV reported. Four people on the train were taken to hospital with light injuries. There were about 280 people on the six-carriage train.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 6:55 a.m. on the JR Tokaido line. The driver of the train was quoted by police as saying he saw the car on the crossing and applied the emergency brake but could not stop in time.

The crossing gates were down at the time and police are trying to determine why the car stopped on the crossing. The driver was killed instantly and the car completely destroyed by the fire.

A witness to the crash said it looked like something out of an action movie.

As of 1 p.m., JR said services had still not resumed on the line.

    sensei258

    Maybe he was in a hurry to get to work, or coming home after a night out. In any case, a horrible way to go.

